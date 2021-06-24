Food systems in Southern Africa : Drivers of change and opportunities for influence

The following ‘driving forces’ have been highlighted in a recent WFP Southern Africa future forecasting exercise as being among the most important drivers of change in southern African food systems.

Among the most frequently cited forces are rapid urbanization and consequent shifts in lifestyles and food demand, an increasingly standardized diet, a worsening health burden of malnutrition particularly non- communicable diseases, a rapid shift in the labour force from farming to non-farm jobs, and climate change.

INTRODUCTION

This briefing investigates the ‘driving forces’ or ‘trends’ shaping southern African food systems.

The analysis is intended to raise awareness of the potential to shape future outcomes in this complex multi-faceted and interrelated systems and argues that the World Food Programme (WFP) can play a major role as a direct stakeholder and enabler of partnerships in the region.

Based on this analysis, plausible scenarios for Southern African food systems will be constructed to enable WFP to assess how the organization might influence these scenarios over the coming decade. The foresight gained from a scenario process helps to inform necessary action. In particular, the scenarios help in identifying leverage points based on WFP’s key mandate.

The analysis of ‘driving forces’ helps determine certain elements of Southern Africa’s future that are difficult to predict with complete certainty.

Understanding what these are is important because it increases the sense of urgency to act; an appropriate response can decrease the impact of these uncertain development trajectories. A reflection of southern African food systems over past few decades reveals that the way these systems have unfolded has been highly non-linear, with random, unpredictable events affecting it.

Looking ahead, this uncertainty seems more acute.

As outlined below, the various ‘driving forces’ in these food systems are co-dependent (across space, time and sectors) and create fertile ground for a large combination of potential shocks and stressors, places they could happen and pathways they could propagate through to create a high impact. As WFP, the challenge and opportunity is to make sense of this uncertainty is a systematic way so as to adapt to challenges and to act sooner rather than later.