Food Systems in Fragile Settings: Identifying gaps and opportunities to support access to improved diets - Fill the Nutrient Gap, July 2020

Introduction

Fragility is an umbrella term covering very different settings that may be considered fragile for a variety of reasons, but which are all characterized by weak institutions and deficits in the capacity of systems such as social protection, food, health, education and infrastructure. The main drivers of fragility include conflict, poor governance, and climate shocks such as drought or flooding.

Fragility is often linked to a country’s or region’s dependence on foreign aid, as drivers of fragility can render the national capacity inadequate to meet a population’s needs. In fragile settings, a large proportion of the population has low resilience and coping capacity, and repeated shocks lead to increased food insecurity, malnutrition and morbidity (ILO 2016, OECD 2015, World Bank 2015)

Defining Fragility

Chronically fragile contexts are found in countries affected by ongoing violence in the Middle East and across Africa, including Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Other contexts experience lower-intensity or no armed conflict but are impacted by political, societal, economic and/or environmental vulnerabilities, such as the Sahel (Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) and other West African countries including Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon and Liberia; and East African countries including Ethiopia, Eritrea and Burundi.

Fragile countries in other regions include Myanmar, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Haiti and Venezuela.

Many affected populations are rural and reliant on agricultural production for livelihoods and food security (SOFI 2017). Loss of agricultural livelihoods can lead to adoption of coping mechanisms that further exacerbate vulnerability, including sale of productive assets, migration, shifting production to subsistence crops, and overworking increasingly degraded land.