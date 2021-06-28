Food Systems in Conflict and Peacebuilding Settings: Pathways and Interconnections

Failing food systems and the resultant increasing world hunger are among the most pressing issues of our time. With 155 million people acutely food insecure and nearly 30 million people on the verge of starvation in 2020, the world is far off track to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) by 2030.

Violent conflict remained the main driver of global hunger in 2020. Conflict has a direct negative impact on food systems and resultant levels of food security. Moreover, heightened food insecurity may create grievances that can escalate into instability and violent conflict. The increases in both acute food insecurity and violent conflict demand urgent and decisive action.

The objectives of this three-part policy paper series are to emphasize the urgency of addressing the relationship between conflict and food insecurity and to point out existing opportunities to do so. This paper, the first in the series, aims, firstly, to inform policymakers of the intricate relationships between food security and violent conflict, secondly, to alert policymakers to the potential ability of food systems to contribute to peace, and then to highlight the action required to enhance this potential. The paper concludes with four recommendations intended to help guide more effective preventative and mitigating action to limit (and ultimately avoid) the long-term adverse consequences of violent conflict for food security and exploit food security’s potential to foster peace.

About the authors

Dr Caroline Delgado (Sweden) is a Senior Researcher and Director of the Food and Security Programme at SIPRI.

Dr Vongai Murugani (Zimbabwe) is a Researcher with the SIPRI Peace and Development Programme working on the World Food Programme Knowledge Partnership.

Dr Kristina Tschunkert (Germany) is a Researcher with the Food and Security Programme at SIPRI.

For information and interview requests contact Alexandra Manolache, SIPRI Communications Officer,(alexandra.manolache@sipri.org, +46 76 628 61 33).