Food systems and nutrition: Handbook for parliamentarians N°32

Abstract:

Parliamentary action is fundamental to securing the right to adequate food for all. Parliamentarians guide and oversee public-sector policies and budget allocations towards transforming food systems that deliver healthy diets for all.

The emergence of COVID-19 has shown the weakness in our food systems. Within three months of COVID-19’s arrival, disruptions were seen in all aspects of the food system-production, harvesting, transportation, processing, retailing and consumption – affecting the livelihoods and increasing the risk of pushing millions into a state of food insecurity and poverty.

Governments should establish coordination and other measures and mechanisms to stabilize and restore food availability, accessibility and affordability for all people, especially the most vulnerable, to ensure their food security and nutrition, during and after the pandemic.

Our vision for this handbook is to provide parliamentarians with practical guidance to support legislative processes that prioritize nutrition, and - together with governments, other international organizations, civil society and other stakeholders – accelerate progress towards the SDGs.

Cite this content as:

​IPU and FAO, 2021. *Food systems and nutrition. *Handbook for parliamentarians No. 32. Rome.

https://doi.org/10.4060/cb2005enhttp://www.fao.org/documents/card/en/c/cb2005en