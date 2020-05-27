Food systems and COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean: Impact and risks in the labour market (Bulletin 5)

Editorial

The agrifood sector is key in Latin America and the Caribbean in terms of contribution to the economy and employment generation. Hence, the interruption of food systems normal functioning can have severe consequences on poverty levels and food security. The first case of COVID-19 in the region is still recent, and the fluctuations in agrifood employment are not extreme; even so, we cannot be confident. We must continue to monitor the employment indicators in the sector. Only in this way can we identify the sector’s risks and challenges, and implement early and appropriate measures. It should be stressed that any measures taken to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency in mitigating the health and economic crisis must take into account the particularities of the sector, such as vulnerable groups of workers.