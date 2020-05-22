Food systems and COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean: Health risks; safety of workers and food safety (Bulletin 4)

In this new issue of the bulletin, we analyse health risks to people involved in the food system value chain – from workers to consumers – due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In this context of crisis, which affects the normal functioning of food systems’ value chain, implementing measures to keep workers and consumers from contracting COVID-19 is not enough. It is also imperative to maintain high safety standards in order to keep the spread of foodborne diseases under control and thus prevent them from becoming yet another public health problem.

Therefore, all actions aimed at safeguarding the safety of workers and maintaining food safety are essential to minimize the chances of workers and consumers getting sick with COVID-19 or contracting foodborne diseases during this crisis.