Food system policy priorities and programmatic actions for healthy diets in the context of COVID-19 (28 May 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic has created supply and demand shocks in the food systems, disproportionately affecting the poor and nutritionally vulnerable groups. A possible economic slowdown further compounds challenges faced by governments in tackling malnutrition in all its forms.

Thus far, grain supplies do not appear to be at risk, although nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products have been affected in some places due to lockdowns and fresh market closures. The socio-economic impact of the pandemic also appears to put diet quality at risk (Lopez-Pena et al., 2020; Hirvonen, Abate and de Brauw, 2020).

Promoting healthy diets and improved nutrition should be at the top of governments’ agendas, as evidence shows that individuals experiencing food insecurity and low-quality diets have more health risks and mortality from infectious diseases (FAO, IFAD, UNICEF, WFP and WHO, 2018). Early reports suggest that this risk is also true of exposure to COVID-19 (Lopez-Pena et al., 2020).

This brief presents policy and programmatic actions adopted by countries and development partners to ensure that food and agriculture responses promote healthy diets and improve nutrition. Furthermore, this brief explains supply and demand measures, taken from recent worldwide good practices. Once new information is available, this brief will be updated.