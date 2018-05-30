30 May 2018

Food Security in Vulnerable Islands - A Regional Food Security Atlas of the Pacific, May 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.83 MB)

The Regional Food Security Atlas of the Pacific is a joint publication by the Pacific Community (SPC) and the World Food Programme(WFP).

The 2018 Atlas provides a spatial overview of the core issues that affect food security across the Pacific Island Countries (PICs). Divided into nine topical sections, the Atlas provides the reader with information and knowledge on the causes and outcomes of food security and nutrition in the region.

The Pacific is prone to natural disasters. To be able to respond quickly and effectively after the occurrence of a disaster, accurate and up to date data is essential. The Regional Food Security Atlas of the Pacific is intended to provide a baseline of statistical information that can be helpful to decision makers to improve food security and the nutritional status of vulnerable people across the Pacific Island countries.

It is hoped that the 2018 Food Security Atlas for the Pacific will contribute to attaining the Sustainable Development Goal 2: end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

Online Story Map

