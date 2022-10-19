Food Security Update (October 13, 2022)

World + 37 more

The findings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this update do not necessarily reflect the views of the World Bank, its Board of Executive Directors, or the governments they represent.

AT A GLANCE

• The agricultural and cereal price indices remained stable over the past two weeks and are currently 1 point higher.

• Domestic food price inflation remains high around the world, with high inflation continuing in almost all lowand middle-income countries, and high-income countries.

• High energy and fertilizer costs, poor weather in key producing countries, and the Ukraine-Russia war risks have led to high domestic food price inflation. Geopolitical risk highlighted as a major driver of price volatility.

• According to a World Bank report, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major setback in global poverty reduction. Now, rising food and energy prices fueled by climate shocks and conflict have halted the recovery.

• According to an IMF paper, $5 billion to $7 billion in further spending is needed to assist vulnerable households in 48 countries most affected by the higher food and fertilizer import prices. An additional $50 billion is required to end acute food insecurity over the next 12 months.

• Our blog highlights the strong nexus between gender and food security, demonstrating the importance of integrating women into policy responses.
GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOO

