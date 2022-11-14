Food Security Update (November 10, 2022)

The findings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this update do not necessarily reflect the views of the World Bank, its Board of Executive Directors, or the governments they represent.

AT A GLANCE

• The agricultural, cereal, and export price indices closed at levels similar to those of 2 weeks ago.

• Domestic food price inflation continues to remain high in almost all low- and middle-income countries and highincome countries.

• Uncertainty surrounding the Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to affect international grain prices.

• Despite decreases in global food prices since their peak in April, multiple risks threaten the downward trend in prices.

• Expanding the coverage of social protection schemes such as cash or in-kind transfers will allow more people to access diets sufficient in energy and nutrients.

• At the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), CGIAR showcases regional initiatives for climate resilience in Africa.

• On November 9, 2022, the Global Food and Nutrition Security Dashboard was launched