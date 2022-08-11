Food Security Update (August 11, 2022)

The findings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this update do not necessarily reflect the views of the World Bank, its Board of Executive Directors, or the governments they represent.

AT A GLANCE

• The agricultural, cereal, and export price indices were stable over the past 2 weeks, with the agricultural and cereal price indices 1 percent higher than 2 weeks ago.

• Domestic food price inflation remains high around the world, with high inflation continuing in almost all lowand middle-income countries and the share of high-income countries with high inflation increasing sharply.

• A recent World Bank blog discussed three policy proposals for making fertilizers more accessible and affordable: countries should lift trade restrictions or export bans on fertilizers; fertilizer use must be made more efficient, for instance by providing farmers with appropriate incentives that do not encourage overuse; and invest in innovation to develop best practices and newer technologies that may help increase output per kilogram of fertilizer used.

• The first Ukrainian grain shipment is under way, but challenges to food security persist.