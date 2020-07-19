Food Price Monitoring and Analysis (FPMA) Bulletin # 6, 14 July 2020

Export prices of wheat continued to decline in June, pressured by the progress of the new harvests and a favourable global supply outlook. International prices of rice decreased for the first time since the start of the year mainly on account of slow trading activities. By contrast, prices of maize increased, after declining in the past several months, supported by strong global demand and adverse growing conditions in the United States of America.

In East Africa, prices of coarse grains declined in June, where newly harvested crops and easing of the COVID-19 pandemic‑related lockdown measures improved market availabilities. By contrast, in the Sudan, prices continued to increase steeply due to tight domestic supplies, a weakening currency and pandemic containment measures hampering supply chains.

In Central America, prices of beans continued to record sharp increases in June, reaching historic highs in some countries, due to the seasonal upward pressure compounded by strong domestic and foreign demand amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.