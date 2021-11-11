Food Outlook - Biannual Report on Global Food Markets, November 2021

Food Outlook is a biannual publication (May/June and November/December) focusing on developments affecting global food and feed markets. The sub-title "Global Market Analysis" reflects this focus on developments in international markets, with comprehensive assessments and forecasts on a commodity by commodity basis. Food Outlook maintains a close synergy with another major GIEWS publication, Crop Prospects and Food Situation, especially with regard to the coverage of cereals. The full report is available in English and summaries in Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish and Russian.