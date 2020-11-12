Food Outlook - Biannual Report on Global Food Markets, November 2020

Special feature: Recent trends in food imports bills and export earnings: the COVID-19 challenge

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic triggered fears as to whether international markets would still have the capacity to meet demands from countries that depend on trade for ensuring the food security of their populations. Actual data available up to June 2020, however, suggest strong, albeit not complete, resilience of the global food markets to COVID-19 shocks. Tables 1 and 2 present these data at global level, for values (Table 1) and volumes at constant 2015 prices (Table 2), contrasted with the periods from H1-2017 to H1-2020. The commodities for which global trade underwent the highest contraction in H1-2020, compared with H1-2019 and H2-2019, can be regarded as highly income elastic, consisting of ‘beverages’ and ‘fish products’, and to some extent ‘livestock products’. These traded commodities could conceivably have been substituted with domestic products. COVID-19 has had an unarguable and profoundly negative impact on gross domestic product (GDP) in countries integrated with global markets. In June this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded global GDP growth in 2020 to almost -5 percent, compared with -3 percent in April 2020. In October, the IMF projected global growth in 2020 at -4.4 percent. While international prices have so far fallen in 2020 for all these high-value foodstuffs1 lower incomes have rendered these particular products less affordable, offsetting the price effects and resulting in lower volumes transacted.

Assuming seasonal effects in patterns of international procurement, the world food import bill expanded by 0.5 percent in H1-2020 compared with H1-2019 while it contracted by 1.1 percent for the period H1-2020 compared with H2-2019. Purchases of staple foodstuffs, such as cereals, oilseeds and vegetable oils, sugar, and fruits and vegetables, which are less income elastic, recorded an increase in H1-2020 in both value and volume terms, despite generally higher prices for these products. Requiring suitable agro-ecological conditions, options for import substitution – i.e. replacing staple food crops through domestic production – are limited, at least in the short term. Furthermore, a considerable amount of trade in these products (with the exception of fruits and vegetables) takes place in bulk shipments, in a highly capital-intensive setting, and trade logistics in many routes are highly automatized, with little human interaction. Against this backdrop, the global food import bill for the full calendar year of 2020 is expected to remain close to its 2019 level, potentially exceeding it slightly in view of firming prices for most food commodities in recent months.