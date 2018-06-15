15 Jun 2018

Food Assistance Outlook Brief, June 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (188.67 KB)

This brief summarizes FEWS NET’s most forward-looking analysis of projected emergency food assistance needs in FEWS NET coverage countries. The projected size of each country’s acutely food insecure population is compared to last year and the recent five-year average. Countries where external emergency food assistance needs are anticipated are identified. Projected lean season months highlighted in red indicate either an early start or an extension to the typical lean season. Additional information is provided for countries with large food insecure populations, an expectation of high severity, or where other key issues warrant additional discussion.

