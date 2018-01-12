12 Jan 2018

Food assistance outlook brief, January 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 12 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (189.18 KB)

PROJECTED FOOD ASSISTANCE NEEDS FOR JULY 2018

This brief summarizes FEWS NET’s most forward-looking analysis of projected emergency food assistance needs in FEWS NET coverage countries. The projected size of each country’s acutely food insecure population (IPC Phase 3 and higher) is compared to last year and the recent five-year average and categorized as Higher (p), Similar (u), or Lower (q). Countries where external emergency food assistance needs are anticipated are identified. Projected lean season months highlighted in red indicate either an early start or an extension to the typical lean season. Additional information is provided for countries with large food insecure populations, an expectation of high severity, or where other key issues warrant additional discussion. Analytical confidence is lower in remote monitoring countries, denoted by “RM.” Visit www.fews.net for detailed country reports.

