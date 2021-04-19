In Focus - International Development Association (IDA) countries: Resilience and disaster risk management stories

Foreword

Grappling with their fair share of development challenges, countries supported by the International Development Association (IDA) are also highly vulnerable to the impacts of a changing climate and intensifying disaster risk.

The good news is that over the past decade, IDA countries have made tremendous progress in strengthening their ability to understand, manage and reduce risk, thus laying the groundwork for a more resilient future for their citizens.

The Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), in close collaboration with the World Bank, has played its part in driving that progress.

Tapping into its long experience and deep expertise in disaster risk management and climate resilience, and capitalizing on its unique position with the World Bank, the Facility has mobilized and delivered funding, knowledge and technical assistance that has been instrumental to the resilience building efforts of IDA countries in every region of the world.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, GFDRR’s core mission to bring resilience to scale has become even more important than ever. The Facility has acted swiftly to support the global response, drawing on the fundamental pillars of its work, including risk identification, risk reduction, preparedness, and financial protection.

As IDA countries strive to not only build back better in the aftermath of COVID-19, but also sustain and even accelerate the progress they’ve made in tackling disasters and climate change, it is vital that we take stock of what we’ve achieved and learned in our efforts thus far. In that spirit, this booklet highlights stories of impact from GFDRR’s engagements in IDA countries.

Best,

Niels B. Holm-Nielsen

Head, GFDRR