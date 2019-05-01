Focus On the Fight Against Malaria - Step Up the Fight

The number of deaths caused by malaria globally declined nearly 50% between 2000 and 2015 – that translates to an estimated 6.8 million deaths averted. However, after those years of breathtaking progress, the decline in malaria cases has stalled. In 2016, there were an estimated 217 million cases of malaria, and 2017 saw 219 million cases.

Malaria remains a fight we can win, if we build and maintain unwavering commitment. We have the tools to end malaria. Almost every year, new countries are certified malaria-free – Paraguay and Uzbekistan celebrated this milestone in 2018. Still, new threats have pushed us off track. We are not on trajectory to reach the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of ending the disease by 2030. Wavering political commitment, shortfalls in funding and increasing insecticide and drug resistance have slowed progress and enabled the disease to gain ground. The human toll is huge and un unacceptable: A child still dies every two minutes from malaria.

In the highest burden countries – most of which are lower-income countries – we are not doing enough to break the parasite’s transmission cycle. Stagnant funding in countries with rapid population growth has meant per capita funding for malaria prevention and care has declined for the past several years, leading to gaps in mosquito control coverage and other prevention and treatment activities. Increasing insecticide resistance has exacerbated these trends.

As recognized in the November 2018 launch of “High-burden to high-impact,” a country-led response catalyzed by WHO and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, we must act now to get back on track toward malaria control and elimination. The prospect of artemisinin resistance spreading more widely underscores the need for urgent action.