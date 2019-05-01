01 May 2019

Focus On the Fight Against Malaria - Step Up the Fight

Report
from The Global Fund
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1 MB)

The number of deaths caused by malaria globally declined nearly 50% between 2000 and 2015 – that translates to an estimated 6.8 million deaths averted. However, after those years of breathtaking progress, the decline in malaria cases has stalled. In 2016, there were an estimated 217 million cases of malaria, and 2017 saw 219 million cases.

Malaria remains a fight we can win, if we build and maintain unwavering commitment. We have the tools to end malaria. Almost every year, new countries are certified malaria-free – Paraguay and Uzbekistan celebrated this milestone in 2018. Still, new threats have pushed us off track. We are not on trajectory to reach the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of ending the disease by 2030. Wavering political commitment, shortfalls in funding and increasing insecticide and drug resistance have slowed progress and enabled the disease to gain ground. The human toll is huge and un unacceptable: A child still dies every two minutes from malaria.

In the highest burden countries – most of which are lower-income countries – we are not doing enough to break the parasite’s transmission cycle. Stagnant funding in countries with rapid population growth has meant per capita funding for malaria prevention and care has declined for the past several years, leading to gaps in mosquito control coverage and other prevention and treatment activities. Increasing insecticide resistance has exacerbated these trends.

As recognized in the November 2018 launch of “High-burden to high-impact,” a country-led response catalyzed by WHO and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, we must act now to get back on track toward malaria control and elimination. The prospect of artemisinin resistance spreading more widely underscores the need for urgent action.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.