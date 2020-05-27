Focus On COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens us all and could destroy years of progress against HIV, TB and malaria.

New studies show that if health systems collapse or treatment and prevention services are interrupted, the death toll from HIV, TB, malaria and other diseases will be far higher than deaths from COVID-19 itself. This means millions more lives lost.

To defeat COVID-19, protect progress against HIV, TB and malaria, and save lives, we must unite to fight.

OUR EMERGENCY RESPONSE

The Global Fund quickly provided up to US$1 billion to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up critical systems for health, and ensure lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs continue.

In early March 2020, the Global Fund enabled countries to use up to US$500 million in grant flexibilities to purchase protective equipment, diagnostics and medical supplies, and to deploy prevention campaigns.

In April, we launched the COVID-19 Response Mechanism with an additional US$500 million.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS