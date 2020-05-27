World
Focus On COVID-19
Attachments
The COVID-19 pandemic threatens us all and could destroy years of progress against HIV, TB and malaria.
New studies show that if health systems collapse or treatment and prevention services are interrupted, the death toll from HIV, TB, malaria and other diseases will be far higher than deaths from COVID-19 itself. This means millions more lives lost.
To defeat COVID-19, protect progress against HIV, TB and malaria, and save lives, we must unite to fight.
OUR EMERGENCY RESPONSE
The Global Fund quickly provided up to US$1 billion to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up critical systems for health, and ensure lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs continue.
In early March 2020, the Global Fund enabled countries to use up to US$500 million in grant flexibilities to purchase protective equipment, diagnostics and medical supplies, and to deploy prevention campaigns.
In April, we launched the COVID-19 Response Mechanism with an additional US$500 million.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Over US$146 million approved to 84 countries and 6 regionalgrants through COVID-19 grant flexibilities
Countries are adapting HIV, TB and malaria programs to safely continue during the pandemic - including delivering multiple months of antiretroviral treatment to people with HIV, conducting additional outreach to those with TB, and hiring more community health workers equipped with personal protective equipment to deliver mosquito nets and services door to door
2 million COVID-19 tests secured and being delivered
Systems for health supported by the Global Fund – including a global network of 11,000 diagnostics machines and laboratory support already in place for HIV, TB and malaria – are being used to also fight COVID-19
Community-led systems for health and community health workers are contact tracing for COVID-19, educating communities and reaching the most vulnerable