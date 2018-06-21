Focus on Building Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health

Robust health systems are not only essential to ending HIV, TB and malaria as epidemics, but they yield broader outcomes, delivering health care in a sustainable, equitable and effective way. Resilient and sustainable systems for health accelerate progress toward universal health coverage, and help countries prepare for emerging threats to global health security.

The Global Fund recognizes the centrality of strong health systems to achieve its mission. Global Fund investments significantly contribute to building resilient and sustainable systems for health, supporting countries in a wide range of areas that include: improving procurement and supply chains; strengthening data systems and data use; training qualified health care workers; building stronger community responses and systems; and promoting more integrated service delivery so people can receive comprehensive care throughout their lives.

The Challenge

The 2014-2015 Ebola outbreak in West Africa delivered the hard lesson that strong health systems are essential to prevent or mitigate the impact of infectious diseases and health emergencies. Countries with stronger systems like Nigeria quickly contained the outbreak, while those with ill-equipped systems – such as Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea – were overwhelmed. In addition to causing tragic deaths and suffering, infectious disease crises have substantial economic impact. The Ebola outbreak killed more than 11,000 people and resulted in US$2.8 billion in economic losses.

Resilient and sustainable systems for health are also our defence against the growing global menace of antimicrobial resistance. Antimicrobial resistance, including drug-resistant malaria and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, could erode progress against malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and many other infectious diseases. Containment strategies require a comprehensive approach and strong engagement at all levels of the health system.

Response

The Global Fund Strategy 2017-2022 reaffirms our commitment to invest vigorously in building resilient and sustainable systems for health. For the first time, support for resilient and sustainable systems for health has been elevated to the level of a strategic objective. We are implementing our new strategy on health systems through grant allocations as well as by supporting special initiatives as part of the new catalytic funding mechanism. Global Fund investments in the treatment and prevention of HIV, TB and malaria improve the response to those diseases, while improving overall health systems by boosting the quality of care, data tracking and services; cross-cutting investments in the health system, likewise, strengthen the delivery of HIV, TB and malaria services. This mutually reinforcing relationship between funding disease control and overall system improvement typifies Global Fund investments.

The Multiplier Effect

Investments in HIV, TB, malaria and strengthening health systems have a powerful multiplier effect not only on people’s overall health status, but also on countries as a whole. A recent Lancet Commission report showed that in low- and middle-income countries, health improvements drove one-quarter of full income growth in developing countries between 2000 and 2011. For years, HIV, TB and malaria placed extreme strain on already overstretched health systems in developing countries. Greater control of HIV, TB and malaria has reinvigorated health and hospital systems, and led to more productive communities. Worldwide, approximately 70 percent of the decline in deaths of children under 5 since 2000 are due to the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.