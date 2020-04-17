Five ways OCHA is responding to COVID-19

COVID-19 is upending life all over the world, including in countries already reeling from humanitarian crisis. In many of these, physical distancing is near impossible, and people have scant access to soap, clean water or basic health care. For countries in crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic will put excessive pressure on already fragile health systems, and could cause life-saving services such as vaccination programmes to be scaled back or stopped, with very grave consequences. Countries that are already in economic stress will experience further volatility, rising poverty and unemployment. We are also likely to see a rise in problems associated with rule of law, human rights and protection issues, and a rise in social unrest. Education services are disrupted throughout the world, affecting billions of children. And in many countries food insecurity is likely to rise due to disruptions in production and imports, leading to shortages, and rising prices.

The impact on refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced people and host communities is expected to be particularly bad, as social distancing for these people is near-impossible and most have nowhere safe to go. People with disabilities, the elderly and women and girls are also vulnerable as existing inequalities are heightened and incidents of domestic and gender-based violence rise. All of these factors could worsen levels of humanitarian suffering which are already at a record high.

