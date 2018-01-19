19 Jan 2018

Five ways cash is transforming crisis response for the better

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Jan 2018

By Sophie Tholstrup, Cash Adviser for UNOCHA in New York. This article originally appeared in Devex.

Over recent years, the scale-up of cash assistance in crisis response has changed the way humanitarians operate. Cash supports local markets and economic regeneration, empowers recipients and enables them to prioritize their needs. Cash can be faster and cheaper to deliver: studies show cash is 25 to 30 per cent more efficient than in-kind aid, while up to 70 per cent of in-kind aid ends up being re-sold. And up to 80 per cent of people in crises prefer cash to in-kind aid.

