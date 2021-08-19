World + 4 more
Five things you need to know about the climate emergency in West and Central Africa
1. The Sahel, land of extremes
In West and Central Africa, climate change is experienced through rising temperatures, droughts and destructive floods, strongly affecting people’s well-being. In the Sahel, temperatures are increasing 1.5 times faster than in the rest of the world, and the number of floods almost doubled between 2015 and 2020. These effects exacerbate a context where 29 million people rely on life-saving assistance this year.
