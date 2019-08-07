Five Takeaways on the Future of Humanitarian Reform
Jeremy Konyndyk
The world’s humanitarian aid architecture is growing outdated. Relief programs are most effective when they are integrated, locally owned, and demand driven. But humanitarian action in the 21st century remains constrained by a 20th-century aid model: siloed, supply driven, and centered on the individual mandates and sectors of major international aid agencies. This makes aid both less effective and less responsive than it could be. In a world where displacement is at the highest levels in generations, climate disasters are increasing, and humanitarian funding is beginning to level off, this disconnect is no longer tenable. But fixing it is not a simple matter—multiple rounds of humanitarian reform over the past 15 years have made progress but fallen short of fundamental change.
Earlier this summer in Geneva, CGD convened two high-level private roundtables, one with leaders from humanitarian donor institutions and another with senior executives from major humanitarian aid agencies (both multilaterals and NGOs), to discuss how to make humanitarian aid more cohesive and user-centered. The meetings were part of a multiyear research initiative exploring how modernizing the humanitarian business model and humanitarian governance are integral to improving field-level humanitarian impact. CGD teed up the conversation with three emerging ideas from our research (you can see the presentation slides here). These ideas—the subjects of several forthcoming papers CGD is developing —explore ways of better aligning aid delivery around enhanced impact toward affected people’s priorities:
Practical steps toward people-driven aid. The humanitarian sector has long affirmed that the people we serve must be at the center of response and have meaningful input on the decisions that affect their lives. Yet the power structures of humanitarian response are not driven by, nor accountable to, crisis-affected people. Living up to the aspiration of people-driven humanitarian action will require uncomfortable—but overdue—changes to the humanitarian system’s incentive structures and power dynamics (our policy proposals will be detailed in a paper to be released later this summer).
New financing models: Traditional donor practices tend to incentivize siloed programming rather than collective impact. As trends like multipurpose cash and joint needs assessments push the humanitarian system toward more integrated delivery, we need to rethink these fragmented funding practices. CGD outlined ideas for routing donor flows toward unified crisis-level humanitarian response plans rather than individual agency appeals; taking a longer-term time horizon on planning and costing in multiyear crises; and moving toward integrated multisector program platforms (mirroring the shift in cash programming toward unified, multipurpose cash transfers).
Area-based coordination: The existing cluster coordination system furnishes the building blocks of humanitarian program strategy, response planning, and (through cluster lead agencies) financing. This sector-based structure reinforces fragmentation and makes aid decision-making structures less accessible to local stakeholders. CGD presented emerging ideas on how area-based coordination models—which are geographically targeted, explicitly multisectoral, and engage the affected population through participatory design—could offset many of the shortcomings inherent in the cluster-based coordination model.