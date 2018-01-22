Five actions to move humanitarians closer to the 2030 Agenda

Every year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) hosts a global humanitarian policy forum. This year, the forum focused on the practical steps the humanitarian sector needs to take to ensure that we proactively contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At the same time, participants re-asserted the primary role of the humanitarian sector: to protect people and save lives in crises.

