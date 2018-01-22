22 Jan 2018

Five actions to move humanitarians closer to the 2030 Agenda

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 Dec 2017 View Original
Participants at the 2017 Global Humanitarian Policy Forum at the UN in New York.
Every year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) hosts a global humanitarian policy forum. This year, the forum focused on the practical steps the humanitarian sector needs to take to ensure that we proactively contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At the same time, participants re-asserted the primary role of the humanitarian sector: to protect people and save lives in crises.

Read more on Humanitarian Dispatches

