23 May 2018

First report on protection of the environment in relation to armed conflicts by Marja Lehto, Special Rapporteur (A/CN.4/720)

Report
from UN General Assembly
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (916.34 KB)

Introduction

A. Previous work on the topic

  1. The Commission included the topic “Protection of the environment in relation to armed conflicts” in its programme of work at its sixty-fifth session (2013) and appointed Ms. Marie G. Jacobsson as Special Rapporteur for the topic.

The Commission considered the preliminary report of the Special Rapporteur (A/CN.4/674 and Corr.1) at its sixty-sixth session (2014), and her second report (A/CN.4/685) at its sixty-seventh session (2015).3 At its sixty-eighth session (2016), the Commission considered the third report of the Special Rapporteur (A/CN.4/700), and provisionally adopted eight draft principles as well as the commentaries to these draft principles. The Commission also took note of nine other draft principles, which had been provisionally adopted by the Drafting Committee at the same session.

  1. At its sixty-ninth session (2017), the Commission decided to establish a Working Group to consider the way forward in relation to the topic as Ms. Jacobsson was no longer with the Commission. The Working Group noted that substantial work had already been done on the topic and underlined the need for its completion, maintaining and building upon the work accomplished so far. The Working Group noted that, in addition to certain aspects of the draft principles, such as streamlining, terminology, filling gaps and overall structuring of the text, as well as completion of the draft commentaries, there were other areas that could be further addressed. In that regard, references were made, inter alia, to issues of complementarity with other relevant branches of international law, such as international environmental law, protection of the environment in situations of occupation, issues of responsibility and liability, the responsibility of non-State actors and overall application of the draft principles to armed conflicts of a non-international character.

The Commission agreed with the conclusions of the Working Group and decided to appoint Ms. Marja Lehto as Special Rapporteur for the topic.

