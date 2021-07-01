Joint statement by the leaders of the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization

Leaders of the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) gathered today for the first meeting of the task force on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tools in developing countries. They issued the following joint statement:

“As many countries grapple with new variants and a third wave of COVID-19, accelerating access to vaccines becomes even more critical to end the pandemic around the world and ensure widespread growth . We are deeply concerned about the lack of vaccines, treatments, diagnostic tools and delivery assistance available to developing countries. Urgent action is now needed to halt the increase in the number of victims of the pandemic and to prevent the divergence in the economic recovery from becoming even more pronounced between the advanced countries and the rest.

We have created a special team, which acts as a “crisis unit” responsible for helping to monitor, coordinate and accelerate the delivery of health tools to fight COVID-19 in developing countries, as well as than to mobilize the stakeholders and the national leaders concerned in order to remove the main obstacles encountered, in accordance with the priorities defined by the World Bank Group, the IMF, the WHO and the WTO, in particular in the joint declarations of 1 June and June 3 , and in the $ 50 billion proposal put forward by IMF staff.

At today's first meeting, we discussed the urgency of increasing the supply of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tools to developing countries. We also thought about practical and efficient ways to track, coordinate and expedite the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to these countries.

As a first step, we urge the G20 countries to: 1) adhere to the goal of vaccinating at least 40% of the population of each country by the end of 2021, then at least 60% by the first half of 2022; 2) share more vaccine doses now, including ensuring that at least one billion doses are distributed to developing countries by 2021; 3) disburse funds, including in the form of grants and concessional financing, to cover residual deficits, in particular for the ACT Accelerator; and 4) remove all barriers to the export of finished inputs and vaccines, as well as other impediments to the functioning of the supply chain.

In addition, for the sake of transparency, we have agreed to establish data on requests for doses (by type and by quantity), contracts concluded, deliveries (including in the form of donations) and distributions of vaccines against COVID-19 to low- and middle-income countries, and publish this data through a common national dashboard. We also agreed to take steps to dispel the hesitations and coordinate our efforts to close the preparedness gaps so that countries are able to receive, distribute and administer vaccines. "