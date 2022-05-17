First historic International Migration Review Forum begins today

New York – The International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) which begins today under the auspices of the UN General Assembly is the first opportunity for Member States, the UN System and other stakeholders to discuss the successes and challenges to the implementation the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) since its adoption in 2018.

IOM is the Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration which ensures effective and coherent system-wide support for the implementation of the GCM and supports the organization of the four-day IMRF.

Chaired by the President of the UN General Assembly, the Forum is a chance to consolidate collaborative action and recognize the invaluable contributions migrants make to our societies. It provides an opportunity to identify remaining challenges, and emerging migration issues requiring the attention of the international community.

“The Forum is an important moment for the international community to reflect upon the achievements to date in the implementation of the GCM, and the commitment made nearly four years ago in Marrakech to ensure the rights of migrants are respected,” said IOM Director General António Vitorino.

“Many States have made progress in their efforts to better support and protect migrants. We look forward to their pledges for concrete action and a Progress Declaration that provides States the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to achieve the GCM’s 23 objectives during this Decade of Action.”

The GCM is the first inter-governmentally negotiated agreement prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, covering all dimensions of international migration. The Compact respects states’ sovereign right to determine who enters and stays in their territory, while highlighting the need to protect the human rights of all migrants, regardless of their migration status.

