First Ever Children and Youth Pavilion Opens at COP27

Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 8 November 2022 – Today, the first ever Children and Youth Pavilion in the history of climate conferences opened at COP27, contributing to further visibility, engagement and empowerment of voices of children and youth networks, and fostering their inclusion in the global climate conversation and policy making.

Attendees included: Dr. Omnia El Omrani, COP27 Presidency’s Youth Envoy, Kate Hampton, CEO of CIFF, Francisco Javier Vera, Climate Activist, Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, Faustina Fynn-Nyame, Executive Director, CIFF (Africa) and Nancidalia Ramírez Domínguez, Coordinator of the Mesoamerican Alliance of Peoples.

This is a pavilion which is owned and managed by children and youth and located at the official UN blue Zone. It will host events, working groups and networking opportunities and policy briefings, all curated by child and youth networks.

