Findings from WFP's Global SSTC Initiative with MARA 2021: A Review of Results and Experiences, March 2022

This report provides an overview of the progress and achievements of WFP's efforts to promote South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) in China. The report contains detailed pilot profiles and beneficiary facts, analyses of success factors, lessons learned, and M&E results collected from WFP’s operations.

This report will also be a stepping stone in the development of a longer-term cooperation programme with MARA and mainstreaming SSTC into WFP’s delivery models.

This year, WFP will continue to increase the investment into SSTC institutional capacity, bringing together the WFP Centre of Excellence in China, WFP’s Regional Bureaux, and relevant HQ Divisions to ensure smooth implementation and expand the impact of the MARA-WFP global SSTC initiative.