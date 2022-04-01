Financing for Young People in Peacebuilding: An Overview

Young people and youth-led organizations can and do play a critical role in building and sustaining peace. The Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agenda, catalyzed by the United Nations Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2250 (2015) and subsequent resolutions, aims to recognize and support young people in broader efforts to build peaceful and inclusive societies. Young people make up a significant proportion of the population in conflict-affected and fragile settings, yet despite growing commitments to the YPS agenda, their role and contributions are often not prioritized in peacebuilding and prevention approaches.

Ensuring adequate financing has been a central concern for the YPS agenda since its inception. Yet so far discussions on how to improve the quantity and quality of resources have been fairly limited. The UN Secretary General’s first Report on Youth, Peace and Security in 2020 noted that despite some progress inadequate resourcing and data are still major challenges. This report – which echoes these findings - uses available quantitative and qualitative evidence from UN and civil society sources to delve deeper into recent trends, challenges and opportunities to better finance the role of young people in peacebuilding and prevention. Its goal is to aid policymakers and other stakeholders in identifying key areas where more action is needed to make concrete progress. The paper is divided into three main sections:

Section 1 analyzes progress and examples of how Member States and the UN system have increasingly attempted to channel funding for youth-focused peacebuilding and the YPS agenda. Section 2 looks at the key challenges and opportunities for making funding more accessible for youth-led civil society organizations. Section 3 presents a series of key messages and recommendations as options for Member states and other actors for improving the quantity and quality of financing for youth-focused and youth-led peacebuilding and the YPS agenda.

Historically, financing for youth programming in conflict-affected and fragile settings focused on addressing the risk posed by “youth bulges” of unemployed and vulnerable young people to peace and stability, with responses predominantly converging around a more limited set of priorities related to livelihoods and economic opportunities.

Since its adoption, the Youth, Peace and Security agenda has helped foster a shift – even if not yet universal or systematic – toward more holistic and principled inclusion and engagement of young people in peacebuilding and prevention efforts.

By investing in these types of approaches, societies can benefit from the positive contributions young people make to peace and can help dismantle the forms of political and socio-economic exclusion that often act as barriers to these contributions and that have deepened inter-generational mistrust and divides. As this report demonstrates, while there are good practices and examples, a significantly larger effort is needed to address the gaps and challenges to financing young people’s role in peacebuilding.

This paper’s outlines seven key priorities to support more and better-quality financing for young people in peacebuilding. These include: (1) More deliberately integrate young people and the youth, peace and security agenda into the core of regional, national and local peacebuilding and prevention strategies; (2) Scale up financing for youth-focused and youth-led peacebuilding both domestically and internationally; (3) Close the large data gap in financing young people in peacebuilding; (4) Increase the accessibility funding for youth-led organizations, including by easing complex donor requirements and by working with intermediary organizations; (5) Increase young people’s participation in setting financial priorities for peacebuilding; (6) Establish and adopt criteria principled, conflict sensitive and does no harm when financing young people in peacebuilding; and (7) Continue to explore alternative, non-traditional and innovative financing approaches.