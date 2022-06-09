Financing the recovery: a formative evaluation of UNDP's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and SDG financing

FOREWORD

The world has been shaken to the core by the COVID-19 pandemic. It hit just as world leaders were calling for a decade of delivery to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and the impact on development progress cannot be overstated. The extent is only just emerging, but already it is clear that poverty has increased – with an estimated 250 million more people pushed into extreme poverty – malnutrition is on the rise and incomes and employment have been badly hit worldwide.

Not for the first time, UNDP proved itself to be a key partner during a time of crisis. The scale of the crisis was startling, as every country in the world grappled with the rapid spread of the virus. UNDP provided agile support to preparedness and response measures within months of the onset. UNDP also stepped up to the challenges the pandemic posed to traditional assistance delivery, and embraced innovation.

This included the development of socioeconomic impact assessments, which helped Governments and partners identify how and where the impact would be heaviest, and how to respond.

We all suffered during the pandemic, but we did not suffer equally. Inequalities deepened, not least because the usual fiscal and financial tools could not dampen the impact on employment, social protection, education, production and health care. While wealthier countries were able to put safety nets in place for business and employees, many low-and middle-income countries struggled to provide this level of support. These financial disparities, especially access to finance for responses and recovery plans, will also hinder recovery and worsen inequalities.

This formative evaluation looks at how UNDP can support SDG financing to help Governments realize their commitments, while recognizing that many of the UNDP SDG financing tools are still in their early stages, and that the pandemic is not yet over. We reviewed the existing UNDP mechanisms for supporting SDG financing, as well as its broad toolkit. The evaluation used the current financing architecture and global opportunities as a lens through which to examine whether the UNDP approaches met the needs of countries as they emerge from the pandemic.

The evaluation provides UNDP with specific recommendations as it implements its Strategic Plan, 2022–2025 and the bold ‘moon shot’ of promoting the alignment of $1 trillion of investment to the SDGs. Recommendations include a strategic road map, and the consolidation of the many UNDP offers and tools to realign resources with demand and need. The evaluation also provides important considerations for the UNDP regional hubs and country offices on how to engage with Governments and the private sector to support the goal of SDG financing. Avenues include integrated national financing frameworks, domestic resource mobilization, sovereign bond financing and climate finance.

Managing the fallout from the pandemic and arresting the backslide into poverty for millions will occupy the global consciousness for some time to come. We find ourselves in unpredictable times, but we cannot lose sight of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the needs of the vulnerable communities that all too often bear the brunt of crises. There can be no sustainable development without peace and there can be no peace without sustainable development. Both will need bolder and clearer financing pathways for either to succeed.

Oscar A. Garcia

Director

Independent Evaluation Office, UNDP