Financing the end of extreme poverty: 2019 update

Briefing papers September 2019

Marcus Manuel, Stephanie Manea, Emma Samman, Martin Evans

430 million people will be living in extreme poverty by 2030, despite economic growth reducing poverty by a third. This is 30 million more people than ODI's 2018 assessment, and means the world is significantly off track to achieve the first Sustainable Development Goal. Most countries can afford the investment to end extreme poverty on their own, but there are still 46 countries that face a £222 billion funding shortfall in doing so. This research finds that both donors and countries have a part to play in financing the end of extreme poverty.

The report recommends that:

The least developed countries (LDCs) need to:

Increase their tax revenues by a quarter (to the maximum level that is economically feasible)

Allocate half of their public spending to health, education and social protection

Development Assistance Committee (DAC) donors need to:

Double their collective aid, with all donors meeting the 0.7% UN target

Double the share of their collective aid given to the least developed countries from one-quarter to a half

Press all multilateral agencies with a global reach to provide at least half of their support to the poorest countries

Read the report on Overseas Development Institute