Financing Education Recovery: A Piece of Cake?

Highlights

Can education financing be a piece of cake?

Prepared by the UNICEF Education Priority Technical Team for Education Financing, this policy brief uses a cake analogy to re-examine the three principles of education financing with a focus on priorities and issues that have arisen during the pandemic response.

Big cake – represents adequacy

Tasty cake – represents efficiency, and

Fairly-cut cake – represents equity

The report also discusses the role of international agencies as ‘yeast’ in financing education recovery and transformation.