Financing the coronavirus response in sub-Saharan Africa

Working and discussion papersApril 2020Mark Miller, Francesca Bastagli, Tom Hart, Sherillyn Raga, Shakira Mustapha, Phyllis Papadavid, Annalisa Prizzon and Dirk Willem te Velde

The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on health and livelihoods around the world. Although people are at risk of infection irrespective of their income, class, ethnicity or age, the impacts of the pandemic are likely to be acutely felt in sub-Saharan Africa. As well as health impacts, there are fears that African countries will face considerable hardship and potentially a catastrophe for jobs and livelihoods.

Key messages

The health impacts of the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa remain highly uncertain, but the costs to livelihoods will undoubtedly be great. Estimates of economic impacts vary, but are in the order of at least $100 billion. Many African governments have been quick to put in place stringent measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus. Economic and social protection measures have lagged behind as policy-makers face major liquidity and fiscal constraints.

African governments should not have to bear sole responsibility for financing the response to the crisis. Much of the global economic dislocation stems from decisions to protect citizens in richer countries, and international solidarity is required in the response. Successful containment of the virus also calls for a global response.

A number of financing proposals are on the table and need to be delivered on. Special drawing rights should be increased to help plug gaps from capital outflows, and international actors should agree to a moratorium on debt service repayments and look to coordinate a voluntary standstill on interest payments on bonds.