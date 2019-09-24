24 Sep 2019

Financial Tracking 3RP Inter-Agency Appeal Step-by-step guide – April 2019

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Assumptions

The FTS is reported quarterly and concerns funds received by organizations. The currency reported is in US Dollars.

FTS Instructions

DATA ENTRY

Do not include funds received from UN agencies; only include funds received bilaterally from Donor Governments or other funding sources.
Note: Funds received on OCHA JHF should be reported exceptionally From the drop down list choose between refugees and resilience pillars. Your agency 2019 planning figures will appear divided per sectors appealed for. You are required to fill the reporting quarter Some agencies will find submitted funds that were received in in 2018 for 2019 implementation (Those figures were submitted by organizations as funds received by agencies during the planning period). Agencies not to report the received funds in 2018 (during the planning phase) under the 1st quarter to avoid duplication To change between sectors use the “sector” dropdown list to select the required sector for submission.
Please refer to the FTS step by step guide on how to input data in details. (Download from here)
For Protection Sector, agencies are required to include the breakdown of the submitted amount on subsector (Refugee Pillar only).
Contact: Gorgui Niokhor Diouf and Firas Alsagban for any queries.
Deadline to submit the funding details is the 15th of the month following the end of the quarter

