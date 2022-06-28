Financial sector overcompliance with unilateral sanctions is harmful to human rights: UN expert

GENEVA (28 June 2022) – A UN human rights expert today urged banks and other financial institutions around the world to stop over-complying with sanctions regimes imposed by various countries, saying the practice was inadvertently leading to human rights violations.

Alena Douhan, UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, called on governments to fulfil their obligation to uphold human rights, by requiring banks to carry out the due diligence necessary to prevent such harm.

In this regard, she issued a public Guidance Note on Over-compliance with unilateral sanctions and its harmful effect on human rights.

“Cases show that over-compliance prevents, delays or makes more costly the purchase and shipment of humanitarian goods and services including food, medicine, medical equipment and goods for maintenance of critical infrastructure to sanctioned countries, even when the need is urgent,” Douhan said.

“Over-compliance also prevents international organisations and humanitarian actors from transferring funds to pay their workers in sanctioned countries, and blocks people in targeted societies from accessing their property, meeting their financial obligations, engaging in business activities, participating in international cooperation and day-to-day interactions,” she added.

The Special Rapporteur said over-compliance was driven largely by the complexity and lack of clarity in many unilateral sanctions regimes. Douhan also pointed to efforts by some countries, especially the United States, to enforce sanctions globally through fines and secondary sanctions against those doing business with sanctioned parties.

Douhan reminded States that imposing secondary sanctions or threatening secondary sanctions and civil and criminal penalties for non-compliance with their sanctions regimes was illegal.

The UN expert called on governments to monitor how financial sector over-compliance with sanctions affects critical human rights infrastructure abroad. She recalled States’ obligations under the UN Guiding principles on Business and Human Rights to ensure that the activity of all entities under their jurisdiction and control, including banks and financial entities do not violate human rights.

Professor Alena Douhan (Belarus) is the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, and took up her role in March 2020. She is a professor of International Law, the Director of the Peace Research Center at the Belarusian State University (Belarus) and Associated member of the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum. Her teaching and research interests are in the fields of international law, sanctions and human rights law, international security law, law of international organizations, international dispute settlement, and international environmental law. She has authored over 150 books and articles on various aspects of international law.

The Special Rapporteurs and Working Groups are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures' experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

