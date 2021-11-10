World + 5 more

“Finally, I exist!”

ID cards in Vanuatu are important for many aspects of life, from health to eduction. The system is now becoming digitalised, with workers reaching even the most remote communities. © UNDP Vanuatu

Mwawi Ng’ombe, 24, decided to step out of her comfort zone when she was assigned as a National Registration Officer in Dowa district, a rural area about 30 kilometres east of her birthplace in Lilongwe, Malawi. Her day starts at 7 am and her job takes her from one district to the next as she helps thousands of Malawians acquire legal identity.

The registration process involves fingerprints, a digital photograph, and an electronic signature. “The official recognition of women’s presence has had a palpable impact on people,” says Mwawi. She finds it inspiring, watching the enthusiasm of Malawian women who often stand in line all night to register.

