Final Summary, Joint IASC and CEB Meeting of Investigatory Bodies on Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment, 26 November 2018

Inter-Agency Standing Committee and United Nations Chief Executives Board Task Force on Addressing Sexual Harassment in the Organizations of the UN System

Meeting of Investigatory Bodies on Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment

Summary Report

26 November 2018

Background

To strengthen investigative capacity for sexual exploitation and sexual harassment cases across the United Nations entities and partners, the CEB and IASC Secretariats, with financial support from UNHCR, brought together heads and senior staff of investigatory bodies, from the CEB Task Force and of the IASC. Seventyseven participants included representatives from nineteen UN departments and agencies, the World Bank Group, the Red Cross movement, and ten NGO/ NGO consortia.

The objectives of the joint meeting were to foster constructive dialogue and closer coordination between investigatory bodies, harmonise standards, align methods, ensure consistency, strengthen capacities throughout the aid sector, and integrate a victim-centred approach.

The meeting was co-chaired by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC), Mark Lowcock and the UN Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Management, Jan Beagle.

I. Strengthening Investigative

Capacity to Address Sexual Exploitation, Sexual Abuse and Sexual Harassment Underscoring that justice delayed is justice denied, the ERC advocated for more investigators with the right skills. The challenge is to put in place guidelines, as well as appropriate timelines, for investigations and to engage more female investigators. OCHA has committed US$ 1 million to be allocated for investigations to smaller members of the IASC but this will not be sufficient to cover needs. Resourcing for PSEA/SHA work needs to be further discussed, however it should not prevent immediate actions to improve collective response.

The USG for Management highlighted the need to reflect the cultural shift on sexual misconduct across all organizations and sectors. The UN system has more than 90,000 staff in more than 30 UN organizations as well as over 100,000 peacekeepers and needs to work together to address this issue. Sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment are deeply rooted in unequal power dynamics, abuse of power and gender bias. Out of 64 new cases reported to the UN, six concerned peacekeepers, 33 cases involved civilian UN staff and 25 cases non-UN partners. Information and reporting needs to be improved and a uniform mechanism for SEA/SH data collection is being established. At a later stage, it should be possible to extend this mechanism to other types of misconduct.

The USG affirmed that these mechanisms should generate more trust in the system and lead to more reports of SEA cases. In 2017, there were 49 formal cases put forward in the first six months of the year, and 2018, there were 141 cases. USG Beagle noted that organisations should not be judged by the number of cases, which may be expected to rise, but on the way the victims are treated, and the cases are handled.

The IASC designated UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore as 2018 Champion on Protection from SEA and sexual harassment to be followed in 2019 by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi. The role of the Champion is to provide visible, sustained leadership and coordinate across the humanitarian system. Through a video statement, UNICEF Executive Director Fore outlined her three priorities. These include safe and child-sensitive reporting mechanisms and an environment where people feel comfortable coming forward; scaled-up support for survivors, and accountability which is based on prompt investigations for both child and adult survivors, and meaningful penalties for all perpetrators.

Recommendations include developing IASC-wide standards and training on child-sensitive, survivorcentred investigations and building capacity to apply and enforce these standards across our investigations, including with our local partners. She called for criminal accountability for perpetrators. These elements will help restore trust in aid organizations.

The Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, stated there has been a 200% increase in UNHCR´s case load, with two-thirds of reports concerning partners, however, underreporting is probable. UNHCR has professionalized its investigation function, increased field presence of investigators, and dedicated training on misconduct and forensic interviewing. These measures have brought 74% of cases to conclusion within six months, and more than 20% within two months. Investment and donor support are still needed to respond appropriately to those who have the courage to come forward.

Remarks from participants converged around the importance of effecting culture change, noting that strengthening regulatory frameworks will not be enough. Investigations can contribute to accountability, yet other parts of the system are needed as well. Within investigations, there is a need to balance protecting victims and the liability of the organizations when the victims choose not to go forward. Evidentiary rules and the burden of proof should also be reviewed to reduce the stress on the victim.

In summary, the Co-chairs stressed the importance of investigations within the overall strategy to achieve accountability for acts of sexual exploitation and sexual harassment. They urged participants to consider how to build the right policy framework for investigations and learn lessons from each other, recognizing that partners play a key role in strengthening the sector’s investigative capacity. Senior management is invested in these issues and will take forward the substantive, concrete and actionable recommendations from the meeting.