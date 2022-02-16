Final assessment report: Inclusive programming in ICRC operations (January 2021)

Authors: Manisha Thomas, Jess Lees, Sara Phillips, Beth Eggleston and Kate Sutton

INTRODUCTION

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) 2019-2022 Institutional Strategy articulates a commitment to ensuring that people and their needs are at the centre of ICRC’s humanitarian action. Putting this commitment into action requires inclusive programming to become central to ICRC’s operations, by developing an approach that is informed by ICRC staff and delegations. To this end, ICRC commissioned an assessment of perspectives from across the organisation on the best way to operationalise inclusive programming (previously referred to as diversity and inclusion in operations). This report provides the findings from that assessment and proposes an approach for inclusive programming in operations across ICRC.

This report has four sections.

1. The background and methodology of the review.

2. The current state of play, which presents findings in relation to four key areas:

motivation for inclusive programming, understood as the extent to which staff and country delegations believe in the importance of promoting and supporting it.

capability to effectively programme inclusively, incorporating the terminology, tools and training provided to staff to support inclusive programming.

opportunity for inclusive programming, incorporating systems and processes that provide opportunities or entry points to implement it.

good practice examples which provide concrete assessment and implementation ideas to support inclusive programming.

3. The vision and actions, which includes what ICRC staff and delegations would like to achieve with inclusive programming and what concrete changes they believe can be attained. This section includes a proposed vision and theory of change, and concrete activities to reach that vision.

4. Recommendations that may inform or shape the approach to inclusive programming across the organisation.

The team undertook a staged approach to the assessment to promote buy-in and engagement with the assessment process and to iteratively build up the components that feed into the proposed vision, theory of change and actions. A product complementary to the assessment was the co-created terminologies paper that clarifies terms related to inclusive programming, led by the Accountability to Affected People/Diversity and Inclusion (AAP/DI) Unit and involving a range of ICRC departments. This report does not attempt to restate all the findings presented in the staged products, but instead triangulates them to come up with an overarching set of findings and recommendations.

A note on terminology: an early finding of the assessment was that the terminology “diversity and inclusion in operations” is often confused with the “diversity and inclusion” efforts of ICRC’s human resources teams. As a result, it was proposed that the assessment team instead use the term “inclusive programming” to refer to programming that reaches and serves a diverse range of people in communities (including children, youth, older people, persons with disabilities, ethnic minorities, and any marginalised groups). The term inclusive programming is used throughout this report.