Fighting sexual misconduct in the midst of a pandemic - 2020 in review

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing movement restrictions, lack of access and concerns over the health and well-being of people of concern and colleagues, undoubtedly impacted UNHCR’s efforts to eradicate sexual misconduct. Despite these challenges, 2020 also provided opportunities for advancing our fight against sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) and sexual harassment (SH).

Building on its vision to provide a safe, trusted and inclusive environment for both the people we serve and colleagues,

UNHCR’s efforts placed greater focus on consulting and empowering victims/survivors as well as local actors, colleagues and partners, and ensuring adequate systems are in place to prevent and respond to sexual misconduct.