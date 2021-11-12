Fighting Pandemics and Building a Healthier and More Equitable World - Global Fund Strategy (2023-2028)

Executive Summary

Over the last 20 years, the Global Fund partnership has saved 44 million lives and reduced the annual death toll from HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria by 46% since its peak in countries where the Global Fund invests.1 We, the Global Fund partnership of implementer governments,2 civil society, technical partners, development partners,3 the private sector and people and communities4 affected by the three diseases, have proven that by acting together we can overcome barriers, save lives and dramatically change the course of these three terrible pandemics.

Now we stand at a crossroads. The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating, exacerbating existing inequities, diverting critical resources, slowing access to critical HIV, TB and malaria prevention and treatment activities, and putting vulnerable people further at risk. In 2020, for the first time in our history, key programmatic results declined across all three diseases.1 With only eight years to go, COVID-19 has knocked us further off course from the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of ending the three epidemics by 2030.

To respond to these challenges, the Global Fund has developed an ambitious new Strategy to get progress back on track against HIV, TB and malaria and contribute to the SDG target of achieving universal health coverage (UHC). To enhance our impact, we will put even greater focus on equity, sustainability, program quality and innovation, take determined action to tackle human rights and gender-related barriers, and leverage the fight against HIV, TB and malaria to build more inclusive, resilient and sustainable systems for health (RSSH) better able to deliver health and well-being, and to prevent, identify and respond to pandemics. Our vision is a world free of the burden of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria with better, more equitable health for all.

To achieve our mission of ending HIV, TB and malaria as public health threats, we must focus even more on making catalytic, people-centered investments that spur faster progress. We will put particular emphasis on reducing new infections across the three diseases, addressing structural barriers and leveraging innovations in prevention tools and approaches. Against HIV, we will focus on closing HIV prevention and treatment coverage gaps through more equitable service delivery models, better tailored to people’s needs, with particular emphasis on key and other most vulnerable groups. Against TB, we must tackle the all-toopersistent vulnerabilities, barriers and gaps that limit access to and quality of TB prevention and treatment programs. Against malaria, we will focus on delivering more people-centered, integrated interventions better aligned to the context and needs of individual communities, while addressing barriers to equitable access, improving the quality of services, tackling resistance and demonstrating the path to eradication. There is no middle ground in fighting pathogens as formidable as HIV, TB and malaria: We either win or lose. Our new Strategy is about recommitting and redoubling our collective efforts, so that we finally defeat HIV,

TB and malaria – three pandemics that still kill millions, especially those from the poorest, most vulnerable and most marginalized communities.

Ensuring that everyone, everywhere no longer faces the threat of HIV, TB and malaria, is why the Global Fund was founded and how our achievements will ultimately be judged. We must get back on track and achieve this goal.