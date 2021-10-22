Fighting COVID‑19 together in a spirit of solidarity: Germany donates vaccines

The German Government is working to ensure the fair and efficient distribution of vaccines and is supporting the global efforts to fight the pandemic to the tune of 2.2 billion euro. What is more, Germany is providing third states with 100 million vaccine doses.

2.2 billion euro for vaccines, diagnostic tools and medicines

The pandemic can only be overcome if it is brought under control all over the world. Germany thus opted early on to focus on finding joint responses to the global pandemic caused by this still virulent virus in a spirit of solidarity. In keeping with the principle that "no one is safe until everyone is safe", Germany last year helped found the Country Coordinating Mechanism Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A). As the second largest donor to the ACT Accelerator at present, Germany has provided 2.2 billion euro to date. Most of this support is going to the international vaccine platform COVAX, while some is being used for diagnostic tools and medication to treat COVID-19. By mid October, a total of more than 378 million doses of the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and BioNTech vaccines, and others, had already been sent to 144 states and territories. 100 million euro of the German funding is earmarked for what is known as the "humanitarian buffer", from which vaccines are to be supplied for people such as refugees, who are not covered by national vaccination plans.

Germany is providing 100 million vaccine doses

In addition, the German Government has been donating vaccines from its own stocks since the end of August. Germany is giving at least 100 million doses of vaccine to newly industrialised and developing countries, with most of the vaccines being made available through COVAX. Germany will thus help ensure better access to vaccines throughout the world.

As of 20 October, 17,077,980 doses have been delivered to 21 third countries, 7,660,700 through bilateral channels and 9,417,280 through the COVAX initiative. Some 3.3 million doses are currently in the process of being shipped via COVAX.

All in all, Germany has already donated almost 14 million doses of AstraZeneca to COVAX. So far, in addition to Mauritania, Ethiopia, Malawi, Togo, Tajikistan, the Sudan, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Botswana, Egypt, Iran, Jamaica, Nigeria, the Philippines, Kenya, Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana have also received vaccines. Additional shipments are due to arrive in these countries in the coming weeks.

The recipient states are selected by COVAX. To be eligible, they must both have a very urgent requirement and be able to immediately employ the vaccines in their vaccination campaigns.

The EU plans to donate at least 500 million vaccine doses, and the United States has donated approximately 192 million doses so far. The G7 intends to supply a total of at least 870 million doses by the end of 2022. The majority of these donations are to be given to COVAX, which knows conditions in the recipient countries best and can therefore distribute the vaccines fairly around the world. COVAX is currently supplying the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and BioNTech vaccines, among others. It has also concluded a preliminary contract for 350 million doses of the Novavax vaccine. Novavax applied to the WHO for an emergency-use listing at the end of September, and the vaccine is already being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In the coming weeks, COVAX will also receive its first doses of the BioNTech and Johnson & Johnsons vaccines from German stocks.

The German Government is also providing a smaller amount of COVID-19 vaccines from German stocks via bilateral channels. In this way 1.5 million vaccine doses have arrived in Ukraine, 200,000 doses in Namibia, 1.5 million doses in Egypt, 2.6 million doses in Viet Nam, 1.5 million doses in Ghana and 347,100 doses in Thailand.

Multilateral solutions instead of vaccine nationalism

Germany and the EU are committed to finding a multilateral response to the pandemic and to ensuring fair, transparent and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and diagnostics around the globe. Ensuring that this access is not tied to political conditions is a joint approach in a spirit of solidarity which stands in contrast to the bilateral pledges and vaccine nationalism of some states. However, donations and financial support alone are not enough. Germany and the EU are therefore actively working to promote the production of vaccines in Africa in particular. Germany wants to secure regional healthcare in the long term and will provide funding to help set up vaccine production in countries including South Africa and Senegal.

The COVAX Manufacturing Taskforce was established to increase the supply and production of vaccines. The aim is to increase the number of doses which can be produced at short notice, ensuring that COVAX has priority. The 92 poorest countries are the particular focus of attention. In addition, vaccine production in the global South is to be expanded. Germany and South Africa are the co-chairs of the Taskforce.

It will also remain a priority to distribute not only vaccines but medicines and testing materials, too. Healthcare systems weakened by COVID-19 must be strengthened for the future. Here, too, the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) plays a valuable part.

Germany is engaged -- worldwide

Germany is helping with more than just vaccines. It also receives requests for ventilators, masks and medical equipment from all over the world. Germany has provided support to around 100 countries and has launched three major relief packages. Among other things, more than 2500 ventilators and almost 230 million masks have been donated. Furthermore, Germany has made available 450 million euro for humanitarian assistance in the context of COVID-19 in order to help people in humanitarian emergencies.

With a view to learning from the pandemic and boosting global pandemic resilience, Germany is also calling for the global health architecture with the WHO at its heart to be strengthened. A special WHO session in November will discuss measures to this end, including the idea of an international pandemic treaty.

