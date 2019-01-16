16 Jan 2019

Fighting Cholera - Operational Handbook: Response to outbreaks and risk prevention in endemic areas

Report
from Solidarités International
Published on 13 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.86 MB)

INTRODUCTION

SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL has made the fight against cholera one of its key priorities for several years, in response to the many epidemics that continue to affect millions of people around the world. Unfortunately, official figures published are often well below the true toll of the disease due to limitations in surveillance systems and fear of negative impacts on tourism and trade. The World Health Organisation (WHO) therefore estimates that there are actually between 1.3 and 4 million cases of cholera, with between 21,000 and 143,000 deaths worldwide each year.

Cholera is a diarrhoeal disease that is usually contracted when drinking water contaminated with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. The fight against this disease requires a multidisciplinary approach that combines a water, hygiene and sanitation (WaSH) response with a monitoring system, improved water supply and quality, sanitation and hygiene, and a health response with the treatment of the disease itself.

SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL works mainly on the WaSH component to help break down the vectors of disease contamination and prevent cholera outbreaks by providing drinking water, working to make the environment of affected people healthier, and mobilising communities to change practices (hygiene, breastfeeding, funerals, etc.). The association also works and/or supports actively with health actors (health NGOs, Ministry, health centres, etc.).

SCOPE

The purpose of this operational manual is to help missions improve their WaSH response strategies in the context of recurrent outbreaks.

It contains key elements to guide teams in setting up cholera epidemic response and disease prevention programmes in endemo-epidemic areas.

This guide is based on the experience of SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL. It is complemented by a reference bibliography in the field of cholera control and prevention and, more generally, diarrhoeal diseases. It consists of 3 parts:

  1. General information on cholera
  2. Before and between epidemics
  3. Response to cholera epidemics

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.