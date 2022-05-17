Fight for what counts: Thematic Report - Pandemic Preparedness and Response

The challenge

In 2022, the world faces unprecedented global health challenges. COVID-19 continues to cause huge loss of life, human suffering and economic and social disruption across the world. Hard-won gains against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria are being reversed, with devastating consequences for the poorest and most vulnerable communities. Climate change and increasing conflict and displacement are affecting the epidemiology of existing diseases and facilitating the emergence of new ones.

It is not a question of if we will face the next pandemic threat, but when. With population growth and climate change putting increasing stress on the global ecosystem, we will likely see more zoonotic spillover events, where pathogens from the animal world become threats to humans. Through antimicrobial resistance (AMR), we face an increasing risk of being confronted with pathogenic threats impervious to lifesaving medical tools, such as antibiotics. We already see this with drug-resistant TB – a growing global threat that is one of the leading causes of death from AMR.

A key lesson from COVID-19 is that the world has significantly underinvested in pandemic preparedness. The G20 High Level Independent Panel (HLIP) and the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness (IPPR) are among those that have produced reports arguing for a significant increase in global investment to strengthen our collective capabilities to prevent, detect and respond to such threats. COVID-19 is more than a wake-up call. It is an emphatic message that continuing to fail to invest in pandemic preparedness puts the whole world at risk.