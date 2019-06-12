Fight against sexual violence: German Government pledges 80 million euros

The survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises need special support: Germany is providing a further 80 million euros for project measures in 2019-20.

Support for 18 organisations in 15 countries

The fight against sexual violence in humanitarian crises is a key issue for the German Government: in 2019 and 2020, an additional 80 million euros is to be made available for projects aimed at combating this violence. Support is to be given to 18 organisations in 15 countries; the funding will go to projects in the field of healthcare, psychosocial support, as well as awareness-raising and prevention.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed:

*A resolute approach to combating sexual violence in conflicts is a matter of great urgency and a focus of our work in the United Nations. Together we must protect the victims and hold the perpetrators to account. In April the United Nations Security Council, under the German Presidency, adopted Resolution 2467, which was an important step forwards. The German Government is now making an additional 80 million euros available to combat sexual violence. The German Government announced this funding today at a high-level international conference in Oslo which is taking place on 23 and 24 May 2019. The conference’s main goals are the renewal of voluntary political commitments, the mobilisation of financial resources as well as the exchange of best practices on fighting sexual and gender-based violence in fragile contexts.

The conference is being hosted by Norway, Somalia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other partners.

Focus in the United Nations Security Council

Germany held the UN Security Council Presidency in April and the fight against sexual violence was a key issue there, too.

Other important elements of Germany’s humanitarian engagement are its participation in the Call to Action on Protection from Gender Based Violence in Emergencies, as well as the annual Special Appeal by the ICRC on protection from sexual violence in humanitarian contexts. The funding provided by Germany will be primarily used for psychosocial as well as physical healthcare for the survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. Moreover, many projects operated by German humanitarian assistance offer special support for pregnant women, mothers with children or measures to reintegrate fighters, including psychosocial support.*

In its funding of these humanitarian assistance projects, the Federal Foreign Office will require partner organisations to resolutely take due account of the sex, age and disabilities of people caught up in humanitarian crises.