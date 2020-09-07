World + 5 more
Fight against famine in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, northeastern Nigeria (4/12/2017–4/12/2019)
Attachments
Objective:
To contribute to protecting the most vulnerable populations in northeastern Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.
Key partners:
- Nigeria: Federal Ministry of Agriculture; State Ministries of Agriculture and Natural Resources of Borno; International Centre for Energy, Environment and Development; and a non-governmental organization (NGO).
- Somalia: Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.
- South Sudan: Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries; and an NGO.
- Yemen: Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation; and community-based organizations.
Beneficiaries reached:
- Nigeria: 2 000 households (14 000 internally displaced persons [IDPs] and host community members) reached in Borno State with inputs and capacity building on micro-gardening; and an additional 1 968 households with fuel-efficient stoves.
- Somalia: 10 500 households benefited from cooking, marketing and nutrition-advocacy campaigns increasing fish-based meals; and 13 youths were employed full- time in the manufacturing of innovative nutritious food products (fish-flour pasta).
- South Sudan: 4 875 households benefited from vaccinations/treatment for their livestock.
- Yemen: 1 580 households benefited from increased access to irrigation water from the repairing, improving and/or rehabilitation of water infrastructures; and 608 people participated in the cash-for-work activities.
Activities implemented:
Northeastern Nigeria
- Procured and distributed micro-gardening kits and tools.
- Trained the beneficiaries on modern micro-gardening techniques through practical sessions in six demonstration centres established within the camps and communities, using a training of trainers approach.
- Procured and distributed fuel-efficient cooking stoves.
- Held training sessions on the benefits of using fuel-efficient stoves; created a pictorial brochure on the use of the stove in the local languages of Hausa and Kanuri; and held demonstration events where the fuel-efficient stoves were used and its key features explained.
Somalia
- Procured quality, robust hand-operated grinders and pasta machines.
- Trained existing IDP fish-processing communities in producing innovative, nutritious food products (i.e. local production of “fish-flour” pasta).
- Developed packaging to introduce the product to existing inland consumer markets in most need of improved nutrition.
- Undertook cooking, marketing and nutrition-advocacy campaigns in 21 cities and associated secondary schools over two years to introduce fish-based meals to households.
South Sudan
- Procured veterinary drugs, vaccines and equipment.
- Trained and equipped community-based animal health workers.
- Vaccinated and treated livestock against numerous diseases.
- Undertook disease surveillance and control.
Yemen
- Conducted nine town hall meetings in the targeted areas, to share information and open communication channels with the communities and local government officials on the project objectives.
- Selected and contracted implementing partners e.g. NGOs and financial service providers for cash-for-work activities.
- Selected beneficiaries from vulnerable households to partake in cash-for-work activities to repair, improve and/or rehabilitate four shallow wells; 5 000 m of irrigation canals; two water harvesting storage tanks; and 13 old water harvesting/distribution tanks.
Impact:
- Enhanced the food security and nutrition of vulnerable households, while also improving issues related to gender-based violence and natural resource management in northeastern Nigeria thanks to micro-gardening support and access to improved cooking solutions.
- Improved household nutrition in Somalia through increased fish consumption.
- Improved livestock production and productivity in South Sudan through the provision of animal health services.
- Contributed to the recovery of agricultural productivity in Yemen, ensuring that households have both sufficient water and income to resume farming activities thus improving immediate availability of and access to food.