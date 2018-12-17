Fifth OSCE simulation-based training in combating human trafficking along migration routes concludes in Vicenza

Over 70 anti-trafficking practitioners from more than 30 OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in Europe, Central Asia and North America practiced how to apply a multi-agency and human rights-based approach during the fifth OSCE international simulation-based training to combat human trafficking along migration routes, which concluded on 14 December 2018. A one-week, live simulation exercise was held at the Carabinieri-run Centre of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) in Vicenza, Italy.

At the closing ceremony, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger addressed the participants, congratulating them on their successful completion of the simulation-based training.

Migrants and asylum seekers in mixed migratory flows continue to face grave risks of human trafficking and exploitation. The scenarios, based on real-life situations, allowed practitioners from law enforcement, prosecution, labour inspectorates, social services and civil society to confront the realities of migration and anti-trafficking work. The exercise emphasized the importance of a human rights-based and multi-agency approach in helping victims of human trafficking.

The participants were presented with scenarios in which migrants and asylum seekers fell victim to transnational organized crime syndicates. During the exercise, played out in real time, various agencies needed to co-ordinate their work to provide help to victims coerced into working in agricultural fields or in a sewing factory, or forced into prostitution.

Thanks to the thriving partnership of the OSCE with the Carabinieri and the CoESPU, as well as with a significant number of partners and donors, this complex exercise is now widely recognized as a model for the next generation of anti-trafficking practitioners around the globe.

The importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and the role of first-line responders and civil society in helping to safeguard victims of trafficking was reaffirmed at the 2018 OSCE Ministerial Council on 6 and 7 December in Milan. Under the auspices of the Italian 2018 OSCE Chairmanship, the 57 OSCE participating States unanimously adopted a Decision on combating child trafficking, including of unaccompanied minors.

Next year the OSCE will expand its pioneering training format by conducting a first collaborative simulation exercise for practitioners across the Mediterranean region, bringing together participating States from southern Europe and Partners for Co-operation from northern Africa.

