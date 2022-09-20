Field Operational Guidance for Nutrition Referrals CCCM and Nutrition Convergences

Background

Through the implementation of the Minimum Response Package (MRP), CCCM partners have developed a formal referral system with nutrition partners designed at making quick emergency referrals to nutrition providers. The system also promotes the tracking of patient enrolment within OTP and TSFP centers providing additional support to Nutrition providers in tracking referred and enrolled cases from IDP new arrival caseloads encouraging further site-level outreach and follow up. The CCCM cluster and Nutrition cluster intend to formalize this mechanism with partners to enable further integration between the sectors and to promote lifesaving nutrition referrals for IDP new arrivals. This document provides guidance to CCCM partners about how this critical referral system can be implemented by CCCM teams during the famine prevention plan. Moreover, the CCCM cluster through the Joint Inter-Sectoral Famine Prevention Plan has integrated this activity for the CCCM response package in IDP sites with this activity encouraged to enhance synergies between Nutrition and CCCM partners.