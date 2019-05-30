30 May 2019

Feedback Channels in Cash & Voucher Assistance: How to apply best practices to CVA

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

INTRODUCTION

Accountability is at the core of effective humanitarian programming. Establishing mechanisms for sharing feedback is an essential component of managing and adapting any type of program. It can also bring to light issues lost in routine program monitoring. Cash is not inherently more risky than other forms of aid.i But, as the humanitarian community implements an increasing volume of programs using cash and voucher assistance (CVA),ii there is an increased scrutiny in accountability and client responsiveness of this modality in particular. It is necessary, therefore, that programs using CVA both reactively and proactively collect feedback throughout the cycle of all humanitarian programs. Much work has been done in the humanitarian field to document best practices in collecting and responding to feedback, particularly covering reactive channels; (see Annex 1: Resource List), so this document will focus on the applicability of best practices specific to CVA. These recommendations are informed by the International Rescue Committee’s client-responsiveness framework – adapted for cash – and supported by guidance and case studies from peer agencies.

“Humanitarians know that any aid program carries risk, no matter what transfer modality is used. There is no evidence of cash being more prone to diversion than other modalities. Some studies even suggest that losses from or diversion of cash transfers are around 2% on average, compared with up to 50% for some in-kind assistance. But while donors may be able to tolerate diversion of a modest proportion of in-kind aid, they can be much more sensitive to the diversion of cash. However, because CVA involves fewer intermediaries, in high-risk environments it can be an effective tool to avoid diversion.”iii Stefan Bumbacher, CaLP Senior Technical Officer in a blog post entitled, “Cash is no riskier than other forms of aid. So why do we still treat in-kind like the safer option?”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.