Feedback Channels in Cash & Voucher Assistance: How to apply best practices to CVA

INTRODUCTION

Accountability is at the core of effective humanitarian programming. Establishing mechanisms for sharing feedback is an essential component of managing and adapting any type of program. It can also bring to light issues lost in routine program monitoring. Cash is not inherently more risky than other forms of aid.i But, as the humanitarian community implements an increasing volume of programs using cash and voucher assistance (CVA),ii there is an increased scrutiny in accountability and client responsiveness of this modality in particular. It is necessary, therefore, that programs using CVA both reactively and proactively collect feedback throughout the cycle of all humanitarian programs. Much work has been done in the humanitarian field to document best practices in collecting and responding to feedback, particularly covering reactive channels; (see Annex 1: Resource List), so this document will focus on the applicability of best practices specific to CVA. These recommendations are informed by the International Rescue Committee’s client-responsiveness framework – adapted for cash – and supported by guidance and case studies from peer agencies.

“Humanitarians know that any aid program carries risk, no matter what transfer modality is used. There is no evidence of cash being more prone to diversion than other modalities. Some studies even suggest that losses from or diversion of cash transfers are around 2% on average, compared with up to 50% for some in-kind assistance. But while donors may be able to tolerate diversion of a modest proportion of in-kind aid, they can be much more sensitive to the diversion of cash. However, because CVA involves fewer intermediaries, in high-risk environments it can be an effective tool to avoid diversion.”iii Stefan Bumbacher, CaLP Senior Technical Officer in a blog post entitled, “Cash is no riskier than other forms of aid. So why do we still treat in-kind like the safer option?”